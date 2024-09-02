INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC stock information

INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IIP.LON.

What is the current performance of IIP.LON stock? As of 02-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00106 GBP. The market has seen 0.0010580000000000001 GBP change in the price of a IIP.LON share, representing 52900.0000% change from the previous close of 0.000002 GBP.



On 02-09-2024 IIP.LON stock opened at 0.00106 GBP, reached a high of 0.00106 GBP, and a low of 0.00106 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00106 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00106 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.00106 GBP and a low of 0.00106 GBP.

What is the live share price of INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC is currently worth 0.00106 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

