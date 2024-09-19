IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC stock information

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IHR.LON.

What is the current performance of IHR.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.909 GBP. The market has seen 0.002 GBP change in the price of a IHR.LON share, representing 0.2205% change from the previous close of 0.907 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 IHR.LON stock opened at 0.8859999999999999 GBP, reached a high of 0.9129999999999999 GBP, and a low of 0.8859999999999999 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.909 GBP, while the closing price is 0.909 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 467004, indicating the level of market activity.



IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.9129999999999999 GBP and a low of 0.8859999999999999 GBP.

What is the live share price of IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC is currently worth 0.909 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.