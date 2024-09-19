INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC stock information

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IHG.LON.

What is the current performance of IHG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 80.58 GBP. The market has seen 1.44 GBP change in the price of a IHG.LON share, representing 1.8196% change from the previous close of 79.14 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 IHG.LON stock opened at 80.16 GBP, reached a high of 80.92 GBP, and a low of 79.70 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 80.58 GBP, while the closing price is 80.58 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 344870, indicating the level of market activity.



INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 80.92 GBP and a low of 79.70 GBP.

What is the live share price of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC is currently worth 80.58 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.