INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC stock information

INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IDHC.LON.

What is the current performance of IDHC.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0035499999999999998 GBP. The market has seen -0.00005 GBP change in the price of a IDHC.LON share, representing -1.3889% change from the previous close of 0.0036 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 IDHC.LON stock opened at 0.0036 GBP, reached a high of 0.0036 GBP, and a low of 0.0034999999999999996 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0035499999999999998 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0035499999999999998 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6871, indicating the level of market activity.



What is the live share price of INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.