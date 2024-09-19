HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC stock information

HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HUI.LON.

What is the current performance of HUI.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.04375 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a HUI.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.04375 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 HUI.LON stock opened at 0.04375 GBP, reached a high of 0.044000000000000004 GBP, and a low of 0.04375 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.04375 GBP, while the closing price is 0.04375 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 20625, indicating the level of market activity.



HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.044000000000000004 GBP and a low of 0.04375 GBP.

What is the live share price of HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HYDROGEN UTOPIA INTERNATIONAL PLC is currently worth 0.04375 GBP.



