HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC stock information

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HIK.LON.

What is the current performance of HIK.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 19.64 GBP. The market has seen 0.5 GBP change in the price of a HIK.LON share, representing 2.6123% change from the previous close of 19.14 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 HIK.LON stock opened at 19.22 GBP, reached a high of 19.69 GBP, and a low of 19.16 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 19.64 GBP, while the closing price is 19.64 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 182188, indicating the level of market activity.



HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 19.69 GBP and a low of 19.16 GBP.

What is the live share price of HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC is currently worth 19.64 GBP.



