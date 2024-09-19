HEIQ PLC stock information

HEIQ PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HEIQ.LON.

What is the current performance of HEIQ.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.056100000000000004 GBP. The market has seen 0.0003 GBP change in the price of a HEIQ.LON share, representing 0.5376% change from the previous close of 0.0558 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 HEIQ.LON stock opened at 0.06 GBP, reached a high of 0.065 GBP, and a low of 0.051399999999999994 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.056100000000000004 GBP, while the closing price is 0.056100000000000004 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 223319, indicating the level of market activity.



HEIQ PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.065 GBP and a low of 0.051399999999999994 GBP.

What is the live share price of HEIQ PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HEIQ PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HEIQ PLC is currently worth 0.056100000000000004 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

