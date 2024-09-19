GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC stock information

GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GSCU.LON.

What is the current performance of GSCU.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.01075 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GSCU.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.01075 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GSCU.LON stock opened at 0.01075 GBP, reached a high of 0.01075 GBP, and a low of 0.0105 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.01075 GBP, while the closing price is 0.01075 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 127619, indicating the level of market activity.



GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.01075 GBP and a low of 0.0105 GBP.

What is the live share price of GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC is currently worth 0.01075 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

