GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC stock information

GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GRP.LON.

What is the current performance of GRP.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00924 GBP. The market has seen 0.00004 GBP change in the price of a GRP.LON share, representing 0.4348% change from the previous close of 0.0092 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GRP.LON stock opened at 0.009300000000000001 GBP, reached a high of 0.009519999999999999 GBP, and a low of 0.00924 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00924 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00924 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 403518, indicating the level of market activity.



GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.009519999999999999 GBP and a low of 0.00924 GBP.

What is the live share price of GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC is currently worth 0.00924 GBP.



