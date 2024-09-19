GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC stock information

GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GLV.LON.

What is the current performance of GLV.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.015449999999999998 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GLV.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.015449999999999998 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GLV.LON stock opened at 0.015600000000000001 GBP, reached a high of 0.015600000000000001 GBP, and a low of 0.015449999999999998 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.015449999999999998 GBP, while the closing price is 0.015449999999999998 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 13300, indicating the level of market activity.



GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.015600000000000001 GBP and a low of 0.015449999999999998 GBP.

What is the live share price of GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC is currently worth 0.015449999999999998 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.