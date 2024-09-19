GUILD ESPORTS PLC stock information

GUILD ESPORTS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GILD.LON.

What is the current performance of GILD.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00105 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GILD.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.00105 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GILD.LON stock opened at 0.00105 GBP, reached a high of 0.00105 GBP, and a low of 0.001001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00105 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00105 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 397001, indicating the level of market activity.



GUILD ESPORTS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.00105 GBP and a low of 0.001001 GBP.

What is the live share price of GUILD ESPORTS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GUILD ESPORTS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GUILD ESPORTS PLC is currently worth 0.00105 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.