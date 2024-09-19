GETBUSY PLC stock information

GETBUSY PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GETB.LON.

What is the current performance of GETB.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.56 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GETB.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.56 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GETB.LON stock opened at 0.56 GBP, reached a high of 0.5670000000000001 GBP, and a low of 0.55125 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.56 GBP, while the closing price is 0.56 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 86989, indicating the level of market activity.



GETBUSY PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.5670000000000001 GBP and a low of 0.55125 GBP.

What is the live share price of GETBUSY PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GETBUSY PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GETBUSY PLC is currently worth 0.56 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

