GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GENF.LON.

What is the current performance of GENF.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.02175 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GENF.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.02175 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GENF.LON stock opened at 0.0219 GBP, reached a high of 0.0219 GBP, and a low of 0.021333 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.02175 GBP, while the closing price is 0.02175 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 38284, indicating the level of market activity.



GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0219 GBP and a low of 0.021333 GBP.

What is the live share price of GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC is currently worth 0.02175 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

