GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED stock information

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GCL.LON.

What is the current performance of GCL.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.415 GBP. The market has seen 0.0025 GBP change in the price of a GCL.LON share, representing 0.6061% change from the previous close of 0.4125 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GCL.LON stock opened at 0.41600000000000004 GBP, reached a high of 0.42 GBP, and a low of 0.40844 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.415 GBP, while the closing price is 0.415 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 54682, indicating the level of market activity.



GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.42 GBP and a low of 0.40844 GBP.

What is the live share price of GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED is currently worth 0.415 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

