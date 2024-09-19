GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC stock information

GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GAMA.LON.

What is the current performance of GAMA.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 16.96 GBP. The market has seen -0.1 GBP change in the price of a GAMA.LON share, representing -0.5862% change from the previous close of 17.06 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GAMA.LON stock opened at 16.98 GBP, reached a high of 17.07 GBP, and a low of 16.74 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 16.96 GBP, while the closing price is 16.96 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 576568, indicating the level of market activity.



GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 17.07 GBP and a low of 16.74 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC? The dividend amount for GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC is 6.5000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC is currently worth 16.96 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

