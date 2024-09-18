FORESIGHT VCT PLC stock information

FORESIGHT VCT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FTV.LON.

What is the current performance of FTV.LON stock? As of 18-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.725 GBP. The market has seen -0.005 GBP change in the price of a FTV.LON share, representing -0.6849% change from the previous close of 0.73 GBP.



On 18-09-2024 FTV.LON stock opened at 0.725 GBP, reached a high of 0.725 GBP, and a low of 0.725 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.725 GBP, while the closing price is 0.725 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



FORESIGHT VCT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.725 GBP and a low of 0.725 GBP.

What is the live share price of FORESIGHT VCT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FORESIGHT VCT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FORESIGHT VCT PLC is currently worth 0.725 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

