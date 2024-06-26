FLORIDIENNE stock information

FLORIDIENNE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FLOB.BRU.

What is the current performance of FLOB.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 675 EUR. The market has seen 20 EUR change in the price of a FLOB.BRU share, representing 3.0534% change from the previous close of 655 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 FLOB.BRU stock opened at 675 EUR, reached a high of 675 EUR, and a low of 675 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 675 EUR, while the closing price is 675 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3, indicating the level of market activity.



FLORIDIENNE during the last trading day has seen a high of 675 EUR and a low of 675 EUR.

What is the live share price of FLORIDIENNE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FLORIDIENNE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FLORIDIENNE is currently worth 675 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.