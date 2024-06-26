EXOR NV stock information

EXOR NV is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EXO.AMS.

What is the current performance of EXO.AMS stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 99.70 EUR. The market has seen 0.45 EUR change in the price of a EXO.AMS share, representing 0.4534% change from the previous close of 99.25 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 EXO.AMS stock opened at 99.60 EUR, reached a high of 99.95 EUR, and a low of 99 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 99.70 EUR, while the closing price is 99.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 151849, indicating the level of market activity.



EXOR NV during the last trading day has seen a high of 99.95 EUR and a low of 99 EUR.

What is the live share price of EXOR NV? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EXOR NV, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EXOR NV is currently worth 99.70 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.