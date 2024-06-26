Evonik Industries AG stock information

Evonik Industries AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EVK.FRK.

What is the current performance of EVK.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 18.99 EUR. The market has seen -0.09 EUR change in the price of a EVK.FRK share, representing -0.4718% change from the previous close of 19.08 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 EVK.FRK stock opened at 19.11 EUR, reached a high of 19.13 EUR, and a low of 18.99 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 18.99 EUR, while the closing price is 18.99 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 10, indicating the level of market activity.



Evonik Industries AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 19.13 EUR and a low of 18.99 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Evonik Industries AG? The dividend amount for Evonik Industries AG is 1.1700. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Evonik Industries AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Evonik Industries AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Evonik Industries AG is currently worth 18.99 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.