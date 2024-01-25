ESI GROUP stock information

ESI GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ESI.PAR.

What is the current performance of ESI.PAR stock? As of 25-01-2024, the stock price stands at 154 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ESI.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 154 EUR.



On 25-01-2024 ESI.PAR stock opened at 154.50 EUR, reached a high of 155 EUR, and a low of 154 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 154 EUR, while the closing price is 154 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



ESI GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 155 EUR and a low of 154 EUR.

What is the live share price of ESI GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ESI GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ESI GROUP is currently worth 154 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

