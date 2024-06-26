Elmos Semiconductor SE stock information

Elmos Semiconductor SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ELG.FRK.

What is the current performance of ELG.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 76.80 EUR. The market has seen 0.90 EUR change in the price of a ELG.FRK share, representing 1.1858% change from the previous close of 75.90 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ELG.FRK stock opened at 75.90 EUR, reached a high of 76.80 EUR, and a low of 75.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 76.80 EUR, while the closing price is 76.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 50, indicating the level of market activity.



Elmos Semiconductor SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 76.80 EUR and a low of 75.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of Elmos Semiconductor SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Elmos Semiconductor SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Elmos Semiconductor SE is currently worth 76.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.