ELEC.STRASBOURG stock information

ELEC.STRASBOURG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ELEC.PAR.

What is the current performance of ELEC.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 115.50 EUR. The market has seen -1.50 EUR change in the price of a ELEC.PAR share, representing -1.2821% change from the previous close of 117 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ELEC.PAR stock opened at 116 EUR, reached a high of 116.50 EUR, and a low of 115 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 115.50 EUR, while the closing price is 115.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 934, indicating the level of market activity.



ELEC.STRASBOURG during the last trading day has seen a high of 116.50 EUR and a low of 115 EUR.

What is the live share price of ELEC.STRASBOURG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ELEC.STRASBOURG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ELEC.STRASBOURG is currently worth 115.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

