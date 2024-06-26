DSM FIRMENICH AG stock information

DSM FIRMENICH AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DSFIR.AMS.

What is the current performance of DSFIR.AMS stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 105.55 EUR. The market has seen 0.70 EUR change in the price of a DSFIR.AMS share, representing 0.6676% change from the previous close of 104.85 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 DSFIR.AMS stock opened at 104.95 EUR, reached a high of 106.40 EUR, and a low of 104.55 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 105.55 EUR, while the closing price is 105.55 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 408118, indicating the level of market activity.



DSM FIRMENICH AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 106.40 EUR and a low of 104.55 EUR.

What is the live share price of DSM FIRMENICH AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DSM FIRMENICH AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DSM FIRMENICH AG is currently worth 105.55 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.