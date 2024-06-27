Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock information

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DRW8.DEX.

What is the current performance of DRW8.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 45.90 EUR. The market has seen 0.60 EUR change in the price of a DRW8.DEX share, representing 1.3245% change from the previous close of 45.30 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 DRW8.DEX stock opened at 45.90 EUR, reached a high of 45.90 EUR, and a low of 44.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 45.90 EUR, while the closing price is 45.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1151, indicating the level of market activity.



What is the live share price of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is currently worth 45.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

