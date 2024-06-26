DIEGEM KENNEDYCERT stock information

DIEGEM KENNEDYCERT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DIEG.BRU.

What is the current performance of DIEG.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 116 EUR. The market has seen -6 EUR change in the price of a DIEG.BRU share, representing -4.9180% change from the previous close of 122 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 DIEG.BRU stock opened at 123 EUR, reached a high of 123 EUR, and a low of 116 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 116 EUR, while the closing price is 116 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 19, indicating the level of market activity.



DIEGEM KENNEDYCERT during the last trading day has seen a high of 123 EUR and a low of 116 EUR.

What is the live share price of DIEGEM KENNEDYCERT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DIEGEM KENNEDYCERT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DIEGEM KENNEDYCERT is currently worth 116 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.