D'IETEREN GROUP stock information

D'IETEREN GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DIE.BRU.

What is the current performance of DIE.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 195.70 EUR. The market has seen -1.50 EUR change in the price of a DIE.BRU share, representing -0.7606% change from the previous close of 197.20 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 DIE.BRU stock opened at 197.70 EUR, reached a high of 197.70 EUR, and a low of 194.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 195.70 EUR, while the closing price is 195.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 44485, indicating the level of market activity.



D'IETEREN GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 197.70 EUR and a low of 194.10 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of D'IETEREN GROUP? The dividend amount for D'IETEREN GROUP is 3.7500. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of D'IETEREN GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of D'IETEREN GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of D'IETEREN GROUP is currently worth 195.70 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.