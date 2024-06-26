DEME GROUP stock information

DEME GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DEME.BRU.

What is the current performance of DEME.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 161.20 EUR. The market has seen -3.20 EUR change in the price of a DEME.BRU share, representing -1.9465% change from the previous close of 164.40 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 DEME.BRU stock opened at 165.40 EUR, reached a high of 166 EUR, and a low of 161.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 161.20 EUR, while the closing price is 161.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4870, indicating the level of market activity.



DEME GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 166 EUR and a low of 161.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of DEME GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DEME GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DEME GROUP is currently worth 161.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

