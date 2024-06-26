Deutsche Börse AG stock information

Deutsche Börse AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DB1.FRK.

What is the current performance of DB1.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 191.10 EUR. The market has seen -2.70 EUR change in the price of a DB1.FRK share, representing -1.3932% change from the previous close of 193.80 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 DB1.FRK stock opened at 193.20 EUR, reached a high of 193.20 EUR, and a low of 191.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 191.10 EUR, while the closing price is 191.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 69893, indicating the level of market activity.



Deutsche Börse AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 193.20 EUR and a low of 191.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of Deutsche Börse AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Deutsche Börse AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Deutsche Börse AG is currently worth 191.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

