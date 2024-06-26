CRANSWICK PLC stock information

CRANSWICK PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CWK.LON.

What is the current performance of CWK.LON stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 44.80 GBP. The market has seen 0.20 GBP change in the price of a CWK.LON share, representing 0.4484% change from the previous close of 44.60 GBP.



On 26-06-2024 CWK.LON stock opened at 44.80 GBP, reached a high of 45.05 GBP, and a low of 44.60 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 44.80 GBP, while the closing price is 44.80 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 217792, indicating the level of market activity.



CRANSWICK PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 45.05 GBP and a low of 44.60 GBP.

Owning a piece of CRANSWICK PLC is currently worth 44.80 GBP.



