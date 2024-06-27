CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CWC.DEX.

What is the current performance of CWC.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 105 EUR. The market has seen 1 EUR change in the price of a CWC.DEX share, representing 0.9615% change from the previous close of 104 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 CWC.DEX stock opened at 105 EUR, reached a high of 105 EUR, and a low of 103.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 105 EUR, while the closing price is 105 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1520, indicating the level of market activity.



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA during the last trading day has seen a high of 105 EUR and a low of 103.20 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA? The dividend amount for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA is 2.6000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA is currently worth 105 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

