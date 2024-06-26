COLRUYT stock information

COLRUYT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under COLR.BRU.

What is the current performance of COLR.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 44.90 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a COLR.BRU share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 44.90 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 COLR.BRU stock opened at 45 EUR, reached a high of 45.30 EUR, and a low of 44.72 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 44.90 EUR, while the closing price is 44.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 51164, indicating the level of market activity.



COLRUYT during the last trading day has seen a high of 45.30 EUR and a low of 44.72 EUR.

What is the live share price of COLRUYT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of COLRUYT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of COLRUYT is currently worth 44.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

