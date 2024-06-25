CropEnergies AG stock information

CropEnergies AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CE2.FRK.

What is the current performance of CE2.FRK stock? As of 25-06-2024, the stock price stands at 12.60 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a CE2.FRK share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 12.60 EUR.



On 25-06-2024 CE2.FRK stock opened at 12.60 EUR, reached a high of 12.60 EUR, and a low of 12.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 12.60 EUR, while the closing price is 12.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3148, indicating the level of market activity.



What is the live share price of CropEnergies AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CropEnergies AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.