BREDERODE stock information

BREDERODE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BREB.BRU.

What is the current performance of BREB.BRU stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 111 EUR. The market has seen -2 EUR change in the price of a BREB.BRU share, representing -1.7699% change from the previous close of 113 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 BREB.BRU stock opened at 113.60 EUR, reached a high of 113.80 EUR, and a low of 110.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 111 EUR, while the closing price is 111 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5334, indicating the level of market activity.



BREDERODE during the last trading day has seen a high of 113.80 EUR and a low of 110.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of BREDERODE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BREDERODE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BREDERODE is currently worth 111 EUR.



