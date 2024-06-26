Brenntag SE stock information

Brenntag SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BNR.DEX.

What is the current performance of BNR.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 64.10 EUR. The market has seen -0.70 EUR change in the price of a BNR.DEX share, representing -1.0802% change from the previous close of 64.80 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 BNR.DEX stock opened at 64.84 EUR, reached a high of 64.86 EUR, and a low of 63.54 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 64.10 EUR, while the closing price is 64.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 368510, indicating the level of market activity.



Brenntag SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 64.86 EUR and a low of 63.54 EUR.

What is the live share price of Brenntag SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Brenntag SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Brenntag SE is currently worth 64.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.