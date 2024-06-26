BRAIME GROUP PLC stock information

BRAIME GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BMT.LON.

What is the current performance of BMT.LON stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 10 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a BMT.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 10 GBP.



On 26-06-2024 BMT.LON stock opened at 10 GBP, reached a high of 10.98 GBP, and a low of 10 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 10 GBP, while the closing price is 10 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



BRAIME GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 10.98 GBP and a low of 10 GBP.

What is the live share price of BRAIME GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BRAIME GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BRAIME GROUP PLC is currently worth 10 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.