ESKER stock information

ESKER is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALESK.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALESK.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 180.60 EUR. The market has seen 1.80 EUR change in the price of a ALESK.PAR share, representing 1.0067% change from the previous close of 178.80 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ALESK.PAR stock opened at 179 EUR, reached a high of 182.10 EUR, and a low of 178.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 180.60 EUR, while the closing price is 180.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 11989, indicating the level of market activity.



ESKER during the last trading day has seen a high of 182.10 EUR and a low of 178.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of ESKER? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ESKER, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ESKER is currently worth 180.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

