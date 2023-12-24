דולר בהאמי to Isle of Man pounds Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the דולר בהאמי to Isle of Man pounds history summary. This is the דולר בהאמי (BSD) to Isle of Man pounds (IMP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BSD and IMP historical data from 24-12-2018 to 24-12-2023.

1000 bsd
787.59 imp

1.00000 BSD = 0.78759 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 24 Dec 2023
Wise

בצעו קניות בחו"ל ללא עמלות נסתרות

Loading

Top currencies on December 24, 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86711.101391.65821.46121.619680.94284518.696
1 GBP1.1532711.2697105.6741.684641.867341.0873521.5548
1 USD0.9080.787588183.22731.32681.47070.85616.9763
1 INR0.01091010.009463090.012015310.01594190.01767080.01028510.203975

הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים.הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.

השוואת שערי חליפין

כיצד להמיר דולר בהאמי למאנקס פאונד

  • 1

    הזנת הסכום

    יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.

  • 2

    בחירת מטבע

    לבחור ב-BSD מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-IMP בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.

  • 3

    זה הכל!

    מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת BSD לIMP וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.

phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.