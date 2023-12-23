דינר בחרייני to United Arab Emirates dirhams Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the דינר בחרייני to United Arab Emirates dirhams history summary. This is the דינר בחרייני (BHD) to United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BHD and AED historical data from 23-12-2018 to 23-12-2023.

1000 bhd
9741.39 aed

1.00000 BHD = 9.74139 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 23 Dec 2023
Top currencies on December 23, 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86711.101391.65821.46121.619680.94284518.696
1 GBP1.1532711.2697105.6741.684641.867341.0873521.5548
1 USD0.9080.787588183.22731.32681.47070.85616.9763
1 INR0.01091010.009463090.012015310.01594190.01767080.01028510.203975

הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים.הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.

השוואת שערי חליפין

כיצד להמיר דינר בחרייני לדירהם איחוד האמירויות הערביות

  • 1

    הזנת הסכום

    יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.

  • 2

    בחירת מטבע

    לבחור ב-BHD מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-AED בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.

  • 3

    זה הכל!

    מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת BHD לAED וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.

