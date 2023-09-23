Skip to main content

Send money through Apple Pay

Send money through Apple Pay from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 10.67 EUR
  • =
    989.33 EURTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.870100
Get started

We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 EUR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 EUR GBP)
WiseCheapest864.86 GBPSave up to 45.12 GBP6.02 EUR0.870100Mid-market rate
WorldRemit856.73 GBP- 8.13 GBP3.99 EUR0.860166
Xe856.32 GBP- 8.54 GBP0.00 EUR0.856318
OFX856.10 GBP- 8.76 GBP0.00 EUR0.856100
Monese851.42 GBP- 13.44 GBP20.00 EUR0.868800
Xoom849.69 GBP- 15.17 GBP1.99 EUR0.851387
Rabobank849.27 GBP- 15.59 GBP16.00 EUR0.863077
Moneygram847.75 GBP- 17.11 GBP17.99 EUR0.863279
Western Union841.10 GBP- 23.76 GBP2.90 EUR0.843544
ING835.96 GBP- 28.90 GBP31.00 EUR0.862704
PayPal826.19 GBP- 38.67 GBP5.99 EUR0.831168
Sabadell823.34 GBP- 41.52 GBP22.00 EUR0.841863
LaCaixa819.74 GBP- 45.12 GBP36.00 EUR0.850350
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money through Apple Pay in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in EUR

    Pay in EUR through Apple Pay.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send EUR through Apple Pay, receive GBP

    The recipient gets money in GBP directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money through Apple Pay

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Apple Pay money transfer?

Making an Apple Pay money transfer is super convenient. You’ll get the benefits of paying by debit or credit card - without any of the hassle of entering your card details. Just use your phone’s PIN or biometric log in, for a transfer you can set up in seconds.

Apple Pay money transfers with Wise have maximum payment limits which vary based on where in the world you’re based. There are also a couple of other specific circumstances in which you won’t be able to make a Wise Apple Pay money transfer.

If your specific payment can be funded using Apple Pay you’ll see this option when you arrange it - with the same fees you’d get for a regular Wise card payment. If you don’t see Apple Pay as an available option, you can easily pick another payment type to get your money on its way.

Learn more about using Apple Pay transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money through Apple Pay?

To send money through Apple Pay with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer through Apple Pay take?

A money transfer through Apple Pay (EUR-GBP) should arrive in seconds. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

EUR
GBP

Should arrive

in seconds

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

I feel that this service is great

Luke kyle Slater

Published an hour ago

have a very good Experience with wise

Muzamal Amjad Ali

Published 5 hours ago

Simple process to transfer funds abroad to various currencies. Had no issues so happy!

Lindsay Mark

Published 7 hours ago

Reviews from: