Send money to UPI ID

Send money to UPI ID from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
  • 11.82 EUR
  • =
    988.18 EURTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    88.3518
Sending 1,000.00 EUR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 EUR INR)
XeCheapest88,296.39 INR
0.00 EUR88.2964
Wise87,718.32 INR- 578.07 INR7.17 EUR88.3518Mid-market rate
Western Union87,660.08 INR- 636.31 INR0.90 EUR87.7390
Remitly87,497.60 INR- 798.79 INR2.99 EUR87.7600
WorldRemit87,377.80 INR- 918.59 INR1.99 EUR87.5520
Xoom87,238.07 INR- 1,058.32 INR0.00 EUR87.2381
Monese86,351.23 INR- 1,945.16 INR20.00 EUR88.1135
Moneygram86,109.34 INR- 2,187.05 INR17.99 EUR87.6868
OFX85,549.20 INR- 2,747.19 INR0.00 EUR85.5492
Rabobank84,938.25 INR- 3,358.14 INR16.00 EUR86.3194
LaCaixa75,981.52 INR- 12,314.87 INR36.00 EUR78.8190
How to send money to UPI ID in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in EUR

    Pay in EUR with your chosen payment method.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    Send EUR with a chosen payment method, and receive INR to UPI ID

    The recipient gets money in INR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

How to send money to UPI ID

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is UPI ID money transfer?

UPI money transfers are a simple way to send INR funds to India, using just the recipient’s name and UPI ID. That means there’s no need to ask for or remember the recipient’s full banking details when you want to send a payment.

Wise UPI money transfers can be made up to the value of 1 million GBP when you send to a private individual. If you’re sending to a business there’s a maximum cap of 1.5 million INR per working day.

You can’t send a Wise UPI money transfer for investment or as a charitable donation, and you might need a Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate (FIRC) as part of setting up your payment.

Learn more about using UPI transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to UPI ID?

To send money to UPI ID with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer to UPI ID take?

A money transfer to UPI ID (EUR-INR) should arrive in seconds. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

EUR
INR

Should arrive

in seconds

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

