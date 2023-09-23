What is the cheapest way to send money abroad?
Find the cheapest international money transfer
|Sending 1,000.00 EUR with
|Recipient gets(Total after fees)
|Transfer fee
|Exchange rate(1 EUR → GBP)
|Cheapest
|864.86 GBPSave up to 45.12 GBP
|6.02 EUR
|0.870100Mid-market rate
|856.73 GBP- 8.13 GBP
|3.99 EUR
|0.860166
|856.32 GBP- 8.54 GBP
|0.00 EUR
|0.856318
|856.10 GBP- 8.76 GBP
|0.00 EUR
|0.856100
|851.42 GBP- 13.44 GBP
|20.00 EUR
|0.868800
|849.69 GBP- 15.17 GBP
|1.99 EUR
|0.851387
|849.27 GBP- 15.59 GBP
|16.00 EUR
|0.863077
|847.75 GBP- 17.11 GBP
|17.99 EUR
|0.863279
|841.10 GBP- 23.76 GBP
|2.90 EUR
|0.843544
|835.96 GBP- 28.90 GBP
|31.00 EUR
|0.862704
|826.19 GBP- 38.67 GBP
|5.99 EUR
|0.831168
|823.34 GBP- 41.52 GBP
|22.00 EUR
|0.841863
|819.74 GBP- 45.12 GBP
|36.00 EUR
|0.850350
Best ways to send money internationally
Google PayIf you’ve enabled Google Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Google Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.
Apple PayIf you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.
Debit CardPaying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit CardPaying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
Bank TransferBank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.
SOFORTWhen you send money from some Eurozone countries, you’ll have the option to pay for your transfer with SOFORT. SOFORT is easy to use, as you can make the payment directly in our app. It’s available in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.
How to send a cheap money transfer in 3 easy steps
Choose your payment method
Funding your money transfer with a bank transfer is usually the cheapest way to send money abroad.
Get the cheapest rate possible.
Wise always gives you the real and fair mid-market exchange rate. If the rate is not good right now, sign up for Rate alerts to receive an email notification when the rate changes.
Send EUR, receive GBP.
The recipient gets money in their currency directly to their bank account.
How to make a cheap money transfer internationally
- Just tap in how much, and where to.
- Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
- And that's it.
Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.
Things to consider to find a truly cheap way to send money abroad
Fees
Many businesses state low fees or even offer consumers fee-free transfers, but most of the expense of sending money abroad is hidden. The bulk of consumer costs can be concealed in poor exchange rates.
Exchange rates
A quick Google search will show you an exchange rate. But if you compare it to the exchange rate offered by banks and traditional money transfer services, you’ll find their rate is often much worse.
Transfer time
Traditional banks and international money remittances often take several working days. Wise is often much faster: a lot of transfers are completed within 1 business day. Many of our transfers are even instant.
Protecting you and your money
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.