Skip to main content

Send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay)

Send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay) from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

TÜV approved customer satisfaction
The report
Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
  • 0 CHF
  • 11.84 CHFOur fee
  • 11.84 CHFTotal fees
  • =
    988.16 CHFTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    8.04819
Get started

We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 CHF withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 CHF CNY)
WiseCheapest7,952.90 CNYSave up to 319.69 CNY11.84 CHF8.04819Mid-market rate
PostFinance7,633.21 CNY- 319.69 CNY22.00 CHF7.80492
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay) in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in CHF

    Pay in CHF with your chosen payment method.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send CHF with a chosen payment method, and receive CNY to Weixin (Wechat Pay)

    The recipient gets money in CNY directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay)

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Weixin (Wechat Pay) money transfer?

A Weixin - which you may also know as WeChat - money transfer is a super popular way to receive payments in CNY. And as the sender all you’ll need is the recipient’s name and the phone number they use with Weixin. Easy.

Wise Weixin money transfers can be made to personal Weixin users who are Chinese citizens aged 18 - 65, with a Chinese National ID card, in 21 currencies. Wise Business account holders can not make Weixin money transfers - and there are also some limits on the countries that Weixin supports incoming payments from. If the person you’re sending money to through Weixin doesn’t already have a bank card associated with their Weixin account they’ll need to link one to get their payment.

You can send up to 50,000 CNY to Weixin with Wise. Your recipient can receive up to 500,000 CNY a year, or a total of 5 transactions a month from services including Wise. If your recipient has exhausted their Weixin limits, you’ll be able to pick a different money transfer payout method instead.

Learn more about using Weixin transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay)?

To send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay) with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer to Weixin (Wechat Pay) take?

A money transfer to Weixin (Wechat Pay) (CHF-CNY) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

CHF
CNY

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

have a very good Experience with wise

Muzamal Amjad Ali

Published 2 hours ago

Simple process to transfer funds abroad to various currencies. Had no issues so happy!

Lindsay Mark

Published 4 hours ago

there is not first time , i use Wise transfer to send money. Always speed, trust service.

Mariusz Messner

Published 4 hours ago

Reviews from: