Send money to Canada from Sweden

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers to Canada from Sweden.

Save when you send money to Canada from Sweden

Sending 1,000.00 SEK withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 SEK CAD)
WiseCheapest119.60 CADSave up to 36.30 CAD12.84 SEK0.121153Mid-market rate
PayPal111.32 CAD- 8.28 CAD19.99 SEK0.113586
Swedbank AB102.25 CAD- 17.35 CAD150.00 SEK0.120292
Handelsbanken94.95 CAD- 24.65 CAD210.00 SEK0.120194
Nordea83.30 CAD- 36.30 CAD300.00 SEK0.118997
How to send money to Canada from Sweden in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in SEK.

    Pay in SEK with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    Choose recipient in Canada.

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    Send SEK, receive CAD.

    The recipient gets money in CAD directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to Canada from Sweden

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Canada from Sweden

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

How much does it cost to transfer money to Canada from Sweden?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in SEK to Canada from Sweden, you pay a small, flat fee of 6.72 SEK + 0.62% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fixed fee
6.72 SEK
Variable feeup to 1,361,970 SEK/month
0.62%
Variable feemore than 1,361,970 SEK/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer to Canada from Sweden take?

A money transfer from Sweden (SEK) to Canada (CAD) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

SEK
CAD

Should arrive

by Monday

Best ways to send money to Canada from Sweden

  • Trustly

    Trustly is an online bank payment method. With Trustly, you can send money to Wise without leaving our site or app. It's a simple and convenient way to pay in EUR, PLN, SEK, and DKK.

  • Debit Card

    Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

  • Credit Card

    Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

  • Bank Transfer

    Bank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.

  • Apple Pay

    If you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.

  • Google Pay

    If you’ve enabled Google Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Google Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Send money to Canada from Sweden with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money to Canada from Sweden? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
