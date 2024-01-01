Philippine pesos to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert PHP to TWD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = NT$0.5544 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
PHP to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 PHP to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57120.5751
Low0.55440.5544
Average0.56250.5661
Change-2.94%-1.32%
1 PHP to TWD stats

The performance of PHP to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5712 and a 30 day low of 0.5544. This means the 30 day average was 0.5625. The change for PHP to TWD was -2.94.

The performance of PHP to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5751 and a 90 day low of 0.5544. This means the 90 day average was 0.5661. The change for PHP to TWD was -1.32.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PHP0.55439 TWD
5 PHP2.77196 TWD
10 PHP5.54392 TWD
20 PHP11.08784 TWD
50 PHP27.71960 TWD
100 PHP55.43920 TWD
250 PHP138.59800 TWD
500 PHP277.19600 TWD
1000 PHP554.39200 TWD
2000 PHP1,108.78400 TWD
5000 PHP2,771.96000 TWD
10000 PHP5,543.92000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 TWD1.80378 PHP
5 TWD9.01890 PHP
10 TWD18.03780 PHP
20 TWD36.07560 PHP
50 TWD90.18900 PHP
100 TWD180.37800 PHP
250 TWD450.94500 PHP
500 TWD901.89000 PHP
1000 TWD1,803.78000 PHP
2000 TWD3,607.56000 PHP
5000 TWD9,018.90000 PHP
10000 TWD18,037.80000 PHP