₱1.000 PHP = ₡0.1512 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
PHP to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SVC
1 PHP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15660.1575
Low0.15120.1493
Average0.15380.1541
Change-3.14%0.99%
1 PHP to SVC stats

The performance of PHP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1566 and a 30 day low of 0.1512. This means the 30 day average was 0.1538. The change for PHP to SVC was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1575 and a 90 day low of 0.1493. This means the 90 day average was 0.1541. The change for PHP to SVC was 0.99.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.32151.9357.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.557997.88109.9195.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.04164.037.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.8101.0984.734

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 PHP0.15122 SVC
5 PHP0.75609 SVC
10 PHP1.51218 SVC
20 PHP3.02436 SVC
50 PHP7.56090 SVC
100 PHP15.12180 SVC
250 PHP37.80450 SVC
500 PHP75.60900 SVC
1000 PHP151.21800 SVC
2000 PHP302.43600 SVC
5000 PHP756.09000 SVC
10000 PHP1,512.18000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Philippine Peso
1 SVC6.61298 PHP
5 SVC33.06490 PHP
10 SVC66.12980 PHP
20 SVC132.25960 PHP
50 SVC330.64900 PHP
100 SVC661.29800 PHP
250 SVC1,653.24500 PHP
500 SVC3,306.49000 PHP
1000 SVC6,612.98000 PHP
2000 SVC13,225.96000 PHP
5000 SVC33,064.90000 PHP
10000 SVC66,129.80000 PHP