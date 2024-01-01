Philippine pesos to Surinamese dollars today

Convert PHP to SRD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = $0.5679 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
PHP to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SRD
1 PHP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57260.5726
Low0.53590.4941
Average0.55250.5259
Change5.91%13.19%
1 PHP to SRD stats

The performance of PHP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5726 and a 30 day low of 0.5359. This means the 30 day average was 0.5525. The change for PHP to SRD was 5.91.

The performance of PHP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5726 and a 90 day low of 0.4941. This means the 90 day average was 0.5259. The change for PHP to SRD was 13.19.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.382250.926251.502860.7705051379.32151.9357.1152
1 CAD0.72345810.6701481.087250.557428997.88109.9195.14755
1 EUR1.079551.4922111.622410.8318351489.04164.037.68121
1 AUD0.66540.9197490.61636810.512694917.8101.0984.73445

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 PHP0.56789 SRD
5 PHP2.83943 SRD
10 PHP5.67887 SRD
20 PHP11.35774 SRD
50 PHP28.39435 SRD
100 PHP56.78870 SRD
250 PHP141.97175 SRD
500 PHP283.94350 SRD
1000 PHP567.88700 SRD
2000 PHP1135.77400 SRD
5000 PHP2839.43500 SRD
10000 PHP5678.87000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SRD1.76091 PHP
5 SRD8.80455 PHP
10 SRD17.60910 PHP
20 SRD35.21820 PHP
50 SRD88.04550 PHP
100 SRD176.09100 PHP
250 SRD440.22750 PHP
500 SRD880.45500 PHP
1000 SRD1760.91000 PHP
2000 SRD3521.82000 PHP
5000 SRD8804.55000 PHP
10000 SRD17609.10000 PHP