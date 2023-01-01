5 Philippine pesos to Surinamese dollars

Convert PHP to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 php
3.33 srd

1.00000 PHP = 0.66665 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.324950.906051.468210.7854531288.1141.037.10005
1 CAD0.75474510.6838321.108130.592817972.188106.4425.35873
1 EUR1.10371.4623511.620470.8669651421.68155.677.83633
1 AUD0.68110.9024230.61710610.534972877.32596.05554.83584

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 PHP0.66665 SRD
5 PHP3.33326 SRD
10 PHP6.66652 SRD
20 PHP13.33304 SRD
50 PHP33.33260 SRD
100 PHP66.66520 SRD
250 PHP166.66300 SRD
500 PHP333.32600 SRD
1000 PHP666.65200 SRD
2000 PHP1333.30400 SRD
5000 PHP3333.26000 SRD
10000 PHP6666.52000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SRD1.50003 PHP
5 SRD7.50015 PHP
10 SRD15.00030 PHP
20 SRD30.00060 PHP
50 SRD75.00150 PHP
100 SRD150.00300 PHP
250 SRD375.00750 PHP
500 SRD750.01500 PHP
1000 SRD1500.03000 PHP
2000 SRD3000.06000 PHP
5000 SRD7500.15000 PHP
10000 SRD15000.30000 PHP