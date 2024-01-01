Philippine pesos to Polish zloty today

Convert PHP to PLN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = zł0.06954 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 PHP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06970.0697
Low0.06780.0674
Average0.06880.0686
Change2.51%3.21%
View full history

1 PHP to PLN stats

The performance of PHP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0697 and a 30 day low of 0.0678. This means the 30 day average was 0.0688. The change for PHP to PLN was 2.51.

The performance of PHP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0697 and a 90 day low of 0.0674. This means the 90 day average was 0.0686. The change for PHP to PLN was 3.21.

Track market ratesView PHP to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.28151.8957.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0870.558997.851109.895.147
1 EUR1.0791.49211.6220.8321,488.73163.957.68
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.704101.0634.734

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Polish Zloty
1 PHP0.06954 PLN
5 PHP0.34769 PLN
10 PHP0.69537 PLN
20 PHP1.39074 PLN
50 PHP3.47686 PLN
100 PHP6.95372 PLN
250 PHP17.38430 PLN
500 PHP34.76860 PLN
1000 PHP69.53720 PLN
2000 PHP139.07440 PLN
5000 PHP347.68600 PLN
10000 PHP695.37200 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Philippine Peso
1 PLN14.38080 PHP
5 PLN71.90400 PHP
10 PLN143.80800 PHP
20 PLN287.61600 PHP
50 PLN719.04000 PHP
100 PLN1,438.08000 PHP
250 PLN3,595.20000 PHP
500 PLN7,190.40000 PHP
1000 PLN14,380.80000 PHP
2000 PLN28,761.60000 PHP
5000 PLN71,904.00000 PHP
10000 PLN143,808.00000 PHP