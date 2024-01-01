Philippine pesos to Mozambican meticals today

Convert PHP to MZN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = MT1.104 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MZN
1 PHP to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14281.1508
Low1.10401.0900
Average1.12211.1237
Change-3.09%1.06%
View full history

1 PHP to MZN stats

The performance of PHP to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1428 and a 30 day low of 1.1040. This means the 30 day average was 1.1221. The change for PHP to MZN was -3.09.

The performance of PHP to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1508 and a 90 day low of 1.0900. This means the 90 day average was 1.1237. The change for PHP to MZN was 1.06.

Track market ratesView PHP to MZN chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.32151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.097109.8995.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.04163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.937101.0734.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 PHP1.10396 MZN
5 PHP5.51980 MZN
10 PHP11.03960 MZN
20 PHP22.07920 MZN
50 PHP55.19800 MZN
100 PHP110.39600 MZN
250 PHP275.99000 MZN
500 PHP551.98000 MZN
1000 PHP1,103.96000 MZN
2000 PHP2,207.92000 MZN
5000 PHP5,519.80000 MZN
10000 PHP11,039.60000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Philippine Peso
1 MZN0.90583 PHP
5 MZN4.52914 PHP
10 MZN9.05827 PHP
20 MZN18.11654 PHP
50 MZN45.29135 PHP
100 MZN90.58270 PHP
250 MZN226.45675 PHP
500 MZN452.91350 PHP
1000 MZN905.82700 PHP
2000 MZN1,811.65400 PHP
5000 MZN4,529.13500 PHP
10000 MZN9,058.27000 PHP