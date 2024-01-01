Philippine pesos to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert PHP to MNT at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₮58.65 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
PHP to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 PHP to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High60.521660.8997
Low58.604557.7770
Average59.531159.5762
Change-2.86%1.37%
1 PHP to MNT stats

The performance of PHP to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 60.5216 and a 30 day low of 58.6045. This means the 30 day average was 59.5311. The change for PHP to MNT was -2.86.

The performance of PHP to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.8997 and a 90 day low of 57.7770. This means the 90 day average was 59.5762. The change for PHP to MNT was 1.37.

1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.25151.9257.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.01109.9315.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,488.97164.0157.681
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.891101.1064.735

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PHP58.64510 MNT
5 PHP293.22550 MNT
10 PHP586.45100 MNT
20 PHP1,172.90200 MNT
50 PHP2,932.25500 MNT
100 PHP5,864.51000 MNT
250 PHP14,661.27500 MNT
500 PHP29,322.55000 MNT
1000 PHP58,645.10000 MNT
2000 PHP117,290.20000 MNT
5000 PHP293,225.50000 MNT
10000 PHP586,451.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Philippine Peso
1 MNT0.01705 PHP
5 MNT0.08526 PHP
10 MNT0.17052 PHP
20 MNT0.34103 PHP
50 MNT0.85258 PHP
100 MNT1.70517 PHP
250 MNT4.26293 PHP
500 MNT8.52585 PHP
1000 MNT17.05170 PHP
2000 MNT34.10340 PHP
5000 MNT85.25850 PHP
10000 MNT170.51700 PHP